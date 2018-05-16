Sma Pro Gum Milk Powder Can

Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children from 1 year onwards.
- Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUKIreland
- Stage 3 12 Months to 3 Years
- From 12 months your baby will go through an amazing period of growth and their nutrition needs change. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk has a blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's growth. Growth: Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones and Omega 3 & 6† and Iodine to help support normal growth. Immunity: Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system. Development: Iron to help support normal cognitive development in a young child's brain. †Beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- At SMA® Nutrition nature inspires us everyday. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and our team of nutritionists have expert understanding of the evolving nutritional needs of young children, as they go through an amazing period of physical growth and development. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is one way to help support your child's nutrient intake in combination with a healthy balanced diet up until their 4th birthday. It has a unique blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's growth and development and inspired by our research into natures wonderful nutrients. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk now contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk.
- Lid - Widely Recycled
- Tin - Widely Recycled
- Recyclable Steel
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Stage 3 12 Months to 3 Years
- Blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's growth
- Contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk
- Enriched with Vitamin D and calcium to support normal growth and development
- Halal certified
- Pack size: 800G
- Enriched with Vitamin D and calcium to support normal growth and development
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Maltodextrin, Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Whey Permeate (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphate), 2- 'Fucosyllactose (2'FL), Vitamin C, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Open and Prepare your Toddler's Drink
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safety remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well.
- 3 Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of cooled boiled water into a clean beaker.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5 Place the lid on the beaker and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid. Test temperature by shaking a few drops on to the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make the drinks stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your toddler ill.
- We recommend preparing each milk drink in individual beakers when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker as soon as possible.
- Made-up milk drink can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
- Do not alter or ad to milk drink unless medically directed.
- Do not alter warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Feeding Guide from 12 Months to 3 Years
- 1 Serving = 200 ml: 1 beaker; Amount of cooled, boiled water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6; Number of scoops of powder: 6
- 6 Scoops of powder added to 180 ml (6 fl. oz. approx.) water makes 200 ml (7 fl. oz. approx.) milk drink. All toddlers have different nutritional needs, but after 12 months we recommend your child has around 400 ml of milk per day. You can feed your child up to 2 servings per day depending on their individual nutritional needs. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 173 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.6 g. Approx. 28 x 200 ml servings per can.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Tin. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® Nutrition Careline
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK: 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|% RI* per 100 ml
|Energy
|281 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3 g
|of which, saturates
|0. 6g
|of which, unsaturates
|2 g
|Carbohydrate
|9 g
|of which, sugars
|6.6 g
|Fibre
|0.03 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)
|0.03 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg
|15 %
|Vitamin D
|1.1 µg
|15 %
|Vitamin C
|15 mg
|34 %
|Riboflavin
|0.25 mg
|36 %
|Vitamin B12
|0.4 µg
|50 %
|Calcium
|127 mg
|23 %
|Iron
|1.2 mg
|15 %
|Zinc
|0.75 mg
|15 %
|Iodine
|18 µg
|23 %
|2' -Fucosyllactose (2'FL)
|25 mg
|ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|82 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|527 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Omega 3 & 6:
|-
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake, the amount of vitamins and minerals required by young children to help meet their daily nutritional requirements
|-
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of ɑ-linolenic acid
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020