Sma Pro Follow-On Milk 6Mth+ 800G
New
Product Description
- 6+ Months Follow-on Milk to Complement the Weaning Diet
- Stage 2 6+ months
- At 6 months your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for Iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. Development: Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. Immunity: Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system. Growth: Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones. Omega 3 & 6† to help support normal growth.
- Stage 3 12 Months to 3 Years
- From 12 months your baby will go through an amazing period of growth and development and their nutritional needs will change. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is nutritionally enriched to support children's growth up until their 4th birthday. It has a blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's growth.
- † The Beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years, and have produced SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk, expertly developed with nature in mind to help support babies' unique nutritional needs and inspired by our research into natures wonderful nutrients. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk now contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Stage 2 6 months+
- Contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk
- Enriched with iron, vitamins A, C & D and omega 3 & 6
- Halal certified
- Pack size: 800G
- Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain
- Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system
- Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones
- Omega 3 & 6 to help support normal growth
- Enriched with iron, vitamins A, C & D and omega 3 & 6
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Whey Protein (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Whey Permeate (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sodium Phosphate, Fish Oil (DHA), Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), L-Phenylalanine, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'FL), Vitamin C, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Phosphate, L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Tryptophan, L-Histidine, Ferrous Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide from 6 + Months
- 1 Serving = 200 ml: 1 beaker/bottle, Amount of Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, 6 fl.oz (approx.), Number of Scoops of Powder: 6
- All babies are different but try to ensure that 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500 - 600 ml of SMA® Pro Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or mixed with food. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 177 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.5 g. Approx. 29 x 200ml servings per can.
- How to Open and Prepare your Baby's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions
- 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of water into beaker or bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5 Place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker/bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid/teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual beakers/bottles when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottles as soon as possible.
- Made-up formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Tin. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® nutrition careline
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|281 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.3 g
|of which, saturates
|0.8 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|of which, sugars
|8.2 g
|Fibre
|0.03 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|Vitamin A
|62 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|Vitamin K
|5.1 µg
|Vitamin C
|12 mg
|Thiamin
|0.07 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.15 mg
|Niacin
|0.54 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folate
|20 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|Biotin
|1.74 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.43 mg
|Sodium
|34 mg
|Potassium
|91 mg
|Chloride
|48 mg
|Calcium
|66 mg
|Phosphorus
|40 mg
|Magnesium
|4.4 mg
|Iron
|0.9 mg
|Zinc
|0.5 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.01 mg
|Selenium
|3.5 µg
|Iodine
|14 µg
|2'-Fucosyllactose (2'FL)
|25 mg
|α-linolenic Acid (ALA)†
|46 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) ††
|17 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|509 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|†Beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10g of linoleic acid and 2 g of a α-linolenic Acid
|-
|††Long Chain Polyunsaturate (LCP)
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
