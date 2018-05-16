Sma Pro Follow-On Milk 6Mth+ 200Ml

Product Description
- 6+ Months Follow-on Milk to Complement the Weaning Diet
- Stage 2 6+ months
- At 6 months your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for Iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. Development: Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. Immunity: Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system. Growth: Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones. Omega 3 & 6† to help support normal growth.
- Stage 3 12 Months to 3 Years
- From 12 months your baby will go through an amazing period of growth and development and their nutritional needs will change. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is nutritionally enriched to support children's growth up until their 4th birthday. It has a blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's growth.
- † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
- Contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years, and have produced SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk, expertly developed with nature in mind to help support babies' unique nutritional needs and inspired by our research into natures wonderful nutrients. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk now contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk.
- Stage 2 6 Months+
- Enriched with Iron, Vitamins A, C & D and Omega 3 & 6†
- Ready to drink in a 200 ml resealable carton
- Halal certified
- Pack size: 200ML
- Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain
- Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system
- Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones
- Omega 3 & 6† to help support normal growth
- Enriched with Iron, Vitamins A, C & D and Omega 3 & 6†
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Whey Protein (Milk), Whey Permeate (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Calcium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, L-Phenylalanine, Potassium Phosphate, 2'Fucosyllactose (2'FL), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, L-Isoleucine, L-Leucine, Magnesium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, L-Histidine, L-Threonine, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Valine, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Before opening store in a cool dry place (4-25°C) away from direct light.For best before end see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide from 6+ months
- All babies are different but try to ensure that from 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500 - 600 ml of SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or mixed with food.
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised beaker/bottle and place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle. Replace plastic cap on carton.
- 3 SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat, stand filled beaker/bottle in warm water, do not immerse the lid/teat.
- 4 Before feeding shake the beaker/bottle well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
- Important Feeding Information
- Check best before date
- Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5°C or below) for up to 24 hours
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottle as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour
- For older babies, ready to use formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year
- Do not freeze.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA Nutrition Careline
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|281 kJ (67 kcal)
|Fat
|3.2 g
|(of which, saturates
|0.8 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.2 g)
|Carbohydrate
|8.3 g
|(of which, sugars
|8.3 g)
|Fibre
|0.03 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|Vitamin K
|5.1 µg
|Vitamin C
|10 mg
|Thiamin
|0.07 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.17 mg
|Niacin
|0.51 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg
|Folate
|19.7 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|Biotin
|1.55 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.43 mg
|Sodium
|32 mg
|Potassium
|95 mg
|Chloride
|50 mg
|Calcium
|65 mg
|Phosphorus
|38 mg
|Magnesium
|4.2 mg
|Iron
|0.9 mg
|Zinc
|0.5 mg
|Copper
|0.06 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|3.6 µg
|Iodine
|13.5 µg
|2'-Fucosyllactose (2'FL)
|26 mg
|ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|45 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|19 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|507 mg
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Others:
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of ɑ-linolenic acid
|-
|††LCP = Long Chain Polyunsaturate
|-
Safety information
