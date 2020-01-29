Sma Pro First Infant Milk From Birth 800G

Product Description
- From Birth First Infant Milk Breast Milk Substitute
- Stage 1 From Birth
- SMA® PRO First Infant Milk, is an alternative to breast milk, when baby is not breastfed. Breastfeeding provides the best start for your baby, but if you decide to combination feed or bottle-feed then SMA® PRO First Infant Milk is a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute, enriched with Omega 3 (DHA)*. *Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula)
- Stage 2 6+ Months
- SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is tailored for babies from 6 months as part of a varied weaning diet. At 6 months your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for Iron increased. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain and inspired by our research into natures wonderful nutrients. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk.
- Stage 3 12 Months to 3 Years
- From 12 months your baby will go through an amazing period of growth and development and their nutritional needs will change. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is nutritionally enriched to help support children's growth up until their 4th birthday. It contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system and inspired by our research into natures wonderful nutrients. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk now contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundant oligosaccharide found in breast milk.
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years, and have produced SMA® PRO First Infant Milk, a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute, expertly created with nature in mind to support babies' unique nutritional needs.
- Stage 1 Suitable From Birth
- Breast milk substitute
- Nutritionally complete with Omega 3 (DHA)
- Halal certified
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk, 2' Fucosyllactose (2'FL), Calcium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Choline Bitartrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), L-Phenylalanine, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin C, Calcium Hydroxide, Taurine, L-Histidine, Inositol, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5' Monophosphate), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, L-Carnitine, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Open and Prepare your Baby's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safety remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions
- 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
- For hygienic reason, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
- For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food.
- Do not alter or add to formula unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember, cow's milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. age of baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.4 kg, 7 1/2 lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 3; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 90 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 3; Feeds in 24 hours - 6
- Approx. age of baby: 2-4 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.7 kg, 8 lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 4; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 4; Feeds in 24 hours - 6
- Approx. age of baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 4.2 kg, 9 1/4 lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 4; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 4; Feeds in 24 hours - 6
- Approx. age of baby: 2 months; Approx. weight of baby: 5.3 kg, 11 3/4 lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 5; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 150 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 5; Feeds in 24 hours - 5
- Approx. age of baby: 3 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.1 kg, 13 1/2 lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 6; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 6; Feeds in 24 hours - 5
- Approx. age of baby: 4 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.7 kg, 14 3/4 lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 6; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 6; Feeds in 24 hours - 5
- Approx. age of baby: 6 months; Approx. weight of baby: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb, Preparation for Single feeds - Level scoops - 8 ; Cooled freshly boiled water - 240 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 8 ; Feeds in 24 hours - 4
- Approx. age of baby: 7-12 months; Approx. weight of baby: - kg, - lb, Preparation for single feeds - Level scoops - 7; Cooled, freshly boiled water - 210 ml, fl. oz. (approx.) 7; Feeds in 24 hours - 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need may need more or less than the volumes stated.
- If you require more advice consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of power to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 186 scoops per can, 1 scoop - 4.3 g
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Name and address
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL Prepared Feed
|Energy
|280 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|of which, saturates
|0.9 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4 g
|of which, sugars
|7.4 g
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|Protein
|1.24 g
|Vitamin A
|58 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.5 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.5 mg
|Vitamin K
|5 µg
|Vitamin C
|13 mg
|Thiamin
|0.08 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.18 mg
|Niacin
|0.56 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folate
|18.1 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.22 µg
|Biotin
|1.68 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.57 mg
|Sodium
|21 mg
|Potassium
|85 mg
|Chloride
|50 mg
|Calcium
|43 mg
|Phosphorus
|24 mg
|Magnesium
|5.7 mg
|Iron
|0.31 mg
|Zinc
|0.48 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|3.6 µg
|Iodine
|13.6 µg
|Taurine
|4.6 mg
|Choline
|22 mg
|Inositol
|9.9 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1.4 mg
|Nucleotides
|1.9 mg
|ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)
|49 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)*
|17.4 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|555 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula)
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
