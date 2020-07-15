By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Mixed Vegetable Jar 120G

Heinz Mixed Vegetable Jar 120G
£ 0.65
£5.42/kg

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of potato, French beans, spinach, carrot and courgette.
  • Use as part of varied weaning diet.
  • Check out our yummy baby food at HeinzBaby.co.uk
  • Getting ready to introduce food is an exciting step for you and your little one: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures.
  • Looking for an easy start into weaning? Our Heinz By Nature Mixed Vegetables meal tastes delicious and contributes to 1 of your baby's 5 a day. Made with natural ingredients.
  • In a glass, transparent jar.
  • We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
  • Smooth blend
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • 1 of your baby's 5 a day
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (70%) (Potatoes (33%), French Beans (20%), Spinach (7%), Carrots (5%), Courgettes (5%)), Water

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Reject if cap button is raised.

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 118kJ /
-28kcal
Fat 0.2g
- of which: saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 5.0g
- of which: sugars*1.1g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 0.02g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

Reject if cap button is raised.

