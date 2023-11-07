Heinz Apple, Apricot, Banana Juice Jar 120G

A smooth blend of apple, banana, apricot and orange with added vitamin C. Made with natural ingredients* +vitamin C. *Concentrated juices from a natural source. Use as part of a varied weaning diet. Check out our yummy baby food at HeinzBaby.co.uk

Getting ready to introduce food is an exciting step for you and your little one: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures. Looking for an easy start into weaning? Our Heinz By Nature Apple, Apricot, Banana & Orange dessert tastes delicious and contributes to 1 of your baby's 5 a day. Made with natural ingredients and added Vitamin C. In a glass, transparent jar.

We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means: Smooth blend with added Vitamin C 1 of your baby's 5 a day Gluten free No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Apple (64%), Banana (20%), Apricot (10%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice (2%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin C

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

6 Months