Little Life Backpack Unicorn

- A cleverly designed, cute rucksack with secondary function as a fully tested and approved safety harness
- The LittleLife Animal Toddler Backpack is a cleverly designed, cute rucksack that has a secondary function as a fully tested and approved safety harness. Simply attach the rein to the loop on the back and you can walk with your child roaming free, secure in the knowledge that you have them fully under control when you need to.
- With lots of room inside to hide all the toys your child needs for a day out on a little adventure, they will love playing that part of their favourite LittleLife animal.
- Note for Parents: The safety rein unclips when you're happy to let the kids go hands-free.
- Top grab handle
- Supplied with the safety rein
- Zipped top-entry to main compartment
- 2 litre main compartment
- Internal name and address label
- Adjustable shoulder straps with chest strap
- Complies with BS EN 13210:2004 and BS EN 71-3:1994 safety standards.
- Dimensions: 180 x 140 x 230 mm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020