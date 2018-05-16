Little Life Buggy Clip

- The buggy clip is a highly useful pushchair or child carrier attachment designed to hold additional items when out and about. The large karabiner simply snaps on to the pram handle and is then held in place using a metal clip. It also includes a padded foam section to reduce wear and tear. Multiple bags including shopping bags, changing bags and handbags can be strung onto the loop, making your life easier by keep your hands free when you need them most.
- Dimensions (packed): 140 x 80 x 20mm
- Strong metal buggy clip in karabiner-style design
- Attaches easily to most pushchairs or child carriers to increase storage space
- Includes padded foam section to avoid marking or damaging pushchair
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020