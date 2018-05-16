Product Description
- Durex Tingling Pleasure Gel 100ml
- Tingling Lube Made to Make Your Senses Zing
- Did You Know? The amount of natural lubrication varies throughout the menstrual cycle meaning the way sex feels can change. Natural lubrication will be highest around ovulation when oestrogen levels peak. During the remaining part of the cycle you may feel a bit drier but just a little bit of lube can work wonders.
- Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS CE1639 to ease symptoms of vaginal dryness. Non-medical uses have not been evaluated.
- Green Dot
- Durex quality assured
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Carbomer, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Before you get going Good for vaginal, anal and oral sex. Can help with vaginal dryness. Fine to use with natural rubber latex, polyisoprene & polyurethane condoms.
- Easy to use Flick cap open and squeeze gently to apply. If using with condom then just smooth over when it's already on.
Warnings
- Just a few warnings Use as directed. This is not a contraceptive, doesn't contain spermicide and may slow sperm down. Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation stop use. Consult your doctor if irritation continues, you experience persistent vaginal dryness, are pregnant or breast-feeding. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK Careline: 0333 2005 345
- ROI Careline: 01 630 5429
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Just a few warnings Use as directed. This is not a contraceptive, doesn't contain spermicide and may slow sperm down. Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation stop use. Consult your doctor if irritation continues, you experience persistent vaginal dryness, are pregnant or breast-feeding. Keep out of the reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020