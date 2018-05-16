Strongbow Rose Cider 500Ml

Product Description
- Cider.
- For more information visit strongbow.com
- A lightly sparkling Rosé Cider made with blush-red apples, for a refreshing cider that's best Enjoyed Cold.
- 2.0 UK Units per bottle
- Please Enjoy Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Widely Recycled
- UK Trade Mark Owner.
- No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A lightly sparkling Rosé cider made with blush-red apples
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited.,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- Consumer Careline: 0345 303 0351
- ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|182kJ/43kcal
