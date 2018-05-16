By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strongbow Rose Cider 500Ml

Strongbow Rose Cider 500Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider.
  • For more information visit strongbow.com
  • A lightly sparkling Rosé Cider made with blush-red apples, for a refreshing cider that's best Enjoyed Cold.
  • 2.0 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Enjoy Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Widely Recycled
  • UK Trade Mark Owner.
  • No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A lightly sparkling Rosé cider made with blush-red apples

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited.,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited.,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • Consumer Careline: 0345 303 0351
  • ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 182kJ/43kcal

