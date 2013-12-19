Milton Antibacterial Surface Spray 500Ml

- Active on virus A/H1N1*
- Active on H1N1*
- *Virucidal: only against influenza virus A/H1N1 in 5 minutes according to EN 14476+A1.
- Food Contact
- Conforms to the French Decree of 19 December 2013 concerning products used for cleaning materials and objects intended to come into contact with food.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Biocidal product (PT2 and PT4/AL), Active ingredient: Lactic Acid (EC 200-018-0): 0.42g/100g, Other components: Anionic Surfactants (less than 5%), Non-Ionic Surfactants (less than 5%), Perfume
Storage
Use before: see bottom of bottle
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS FOR USE: Read label before use. Do not use on marble or limestone. Keep out of reach of children. Always use on small non-visible surface first. Avoid cold, freezing or heat. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. IF IN EYES: Remove contact lenses if present and rinse cautiously with drinking water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with regulation.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
