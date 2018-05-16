By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 6 Chunky Cod Fillets Fish Fingers 400G

Tesco Finest 6 Chunky Cod Fillets Fish Fingers 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
2 fish fingers
  • Energy924kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Finest chunky Cod Fillet Fish Fingers IN CRISP GOLDEN CRUMB. WE'VE USED MOIST WHOLE CHUNKY COD FILLETS, FOR THESE DELICIOUSLY SUCCULENT FISH FINGERS. PERFECT IN CIABATTA FOR A LUXURY FISH FINGER SANDWICH.
  • 100% cod fillet fish fingers coated in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of the a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.

Grill
Instructions: Time: 15-18 mins Temp: Medium Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-18 minutes.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 fish fingers (112g**)
Energy825kJ / 197kcal924kJ / 220kcal
Fat8.4g9.4g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate16.8g18.8g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre0.9g1.0g
Protein13.0g14.6g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 336g.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information















