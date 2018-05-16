Tesco Finest 6 Chunky Cod Fillets Fish Fingers 400G

- Energy924kJ 220kcal11%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 197kcal
Product Description
- Cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in breadcrumbs.
- Finest chunky Cod Fillet Fish Fingers IN CRISP GOLDEN CRUMB. WE'VE USED MOIST WHOLE CHUNKY COD FILLETS, FOR THESE DELICIOUSLY SUCCULENT FISH FINGERS. PERFECT IN CIABATTA FOR A LUXURY FISH FINGER SANDWICH.
- 100% cod fillet fish fingers coated in crispy breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of the a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.
Grill
Instructions: Time: 15-18 mins Temp: Medium Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-18 minutes.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 fish fingers (112g**)
|Energy
|825kJ / 197kcal
|924kJ / 220kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.0g
|14.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 336g.
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
