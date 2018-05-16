Thatchers Cloudy Lemon Cider 4 x 440ml

Product Description
- Cider with Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1%) and Natural Flavours
- The perfect balance of sharp notes from real lemons and sweetness from specially selected dessert apples such as Braeburn, Gala and Red Spur. The juice of real lemons is added to our premium apple cider to create zingy and refreshing lemony flavours.
- At Thatchers we're always looking to craft great tasting ciders and our family has been doing so for over 100 years.
- For sale as one complete unit
- 4 x 1.8 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- It is safest not to drink alcohol when pregnant.
- For further health information visit: drinkaware.co.uk
- Please recycle the packaging.
- The cans and card are 100% recyclable.
- Family cider makers
- Zingy & refreshing
- Made with real lemon
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness.
Tasting Notes
- The perfect balance of sharp notes from real lemons and sweetness from specially selected dessert apples such as Braeburn, Gala and Red Spur. The juice of real lemons is added to our premium apple cider to create zingy and refreshing lemony flavours
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Return to
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
- www.thatcherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020