U Me Frying & Roasting Oil 500Ml

U Me Frying & Roasting Oil 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • A blend of vegetable oil with 15% pure olive oil
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil composed of Refined Olive Oils, Virgin Olive Oils (15%)

Storage

Store away from light and heat.Best before end: see bottle

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml typically provides
Energy 3404kJ/828kcal
Fat 92g
(of which saturates 11g)
(of which mono-unsaturates 31g)
(of which polyunsaturates 46g)
Carbohydrate <0.5g
(of which sugars <0.5g)
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

