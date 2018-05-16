By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider Low Alcohol 4X330ml

Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider Low Alcohol 4X330ml
£ 3.50
£2.66/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Thirst Quenching Ultra Low Alcohol Apple Cider Blackcurrant and Blackberry Juices and Flavours for Unlimited Cut Through Refreshment
  • For more information visit strongbow.com
  • Strongbow Dark Fruit has cult status in the cider world. Extremely refreshing with dark fruit notes and a clean finish.
  • ABV: 4.0%
  • Aroma:
  • Clean with a light linger of fruit.
  • Flavour:
  • Blackcurrant and hints of herbal leafiness.
  • Mouthfeel:
  • Initial hit of fruits of the forest compote with apple base notes.
  • Finish:
  • Spritzy, dry, subtle tartness.
  • Food Match:
  • Venison casserole, apple & blackberry crumble with custard.
  • Crisp apple cider combined with a refreshing blend of Dark Fruit, delivering Strongbow's signature cut-through refreshment.
  • Based on the popular bar drink of Cider & Black, Strongbow Dark Fruit has grown to be the second biggest cider in the UK after only three years after launch.
  • Delivers Strongbow's signature cut-through refreshment with a dark edge.
  • Millions of bittersweet apples are grown in orchards in Herefordshire to create the distinctive refreshing taste.
  • For sale as one complete unit.
  • Widely Recycled
  • UK Trade Mark Owner.
  • Ultra low alcohol
  • No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

0.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before date: see bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.



  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • ukcustomerservice@strongbow.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 94kJ/22kcal
Fat 0.0g
Of which Saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 4.6g
Of which Sugars 4.5g
Protein 0.0g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

