Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider Low Alcohol 4X330ml

- Thirst Quenching Ultra Low Alcohol Apple Cider Blackcurrant and Blackberry Juices and Flavours for Unlimited Cut Through Refreshment
- Strongbow Dark Fruit has cult status in the cider world. Extremely refreshing with dark fruit notes and a clean finish.
- ABV: 4.0%
- Aroma:
- Clean with a light linger of fruit.
- Flavour:
- Blackcurrant and hints of herbal leafiness.
- Mouthfeel:
- Initial hit of fruits of the forest compote with apple base notes.
- Finish:
- Spritzy, dry, subtle tartness.
- Food Match:
- Venison casserole, apple & blackberry crumble with custard.
- Crisp apple cider combined with a refreshing blend of Dark Fruit, delivering Strongbow's signature cut-through refreshment.
- Based on the popular bar drink of Cider & Black, Strongbow Dark Fruit has grown to be the second biggest cider in the UK after only three years after launch.
- Delivers Strongbow's signature cut-through refreshment with a dark edge.
- Millions of bittersweet apples are grown in orchards in Herefordshire to create the distinctive refreshing taste.
- Ultra low alcohol
- No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
ABV
0.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before date: see bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- ukcustomerservice@strongbow.com
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|94kJ/22kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|Of which Sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
