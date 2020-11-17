Jamestown New England Ipa 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
- Jamestown is soft in body and huge in character. Expect a bouquet of stone fruit and citrus, followed by flavours of papaya and pineapple on the palate.
- Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Mosaic
- Hazy Gold
- Papaya, Pineapple
- Stone Fruit, Citrus
- Tangy Peach & Pecan Salad
- Standard drinks 1.54.
- 2.0 UK Units per can
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Green Dot
- Inspired by the Peak District
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat.
Tasting Notes
- Expect a bouquet of stone fruit and citrus, followed by flavours of papaya and pineapple on the palate
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
5.9% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before, See Base.
Warnings
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
Importer address
- Grand Cru Beers,
- 95 Lagan Road,
- D11 VX90,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
- thornbridge.co.uk
- Grand Cru Beers,
- 95 Lagan Road,
- D11 VX90,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
