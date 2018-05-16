Magg Juicy Mediterranean Chicken Seasoning & Cooking Bags 37G
New
- Energy2254 kJ 533 kcal27%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars10.5g12%
- Salt1.58g26%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1282 kJ
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Mediterranean Chicken.
- Stuff to love
- Ingredients you know Basil and Tomato
- Specially crafted with only the ingredients you know & love
- Good to know
- Each of our Meal Suggestions contains 2 portions towards your 5 a day.
- Pack size: 37g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (Tomato (21%), Onion, Potato), Salt, Corn Starch, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Herbs and Spices (Black Pepper, Basil (0.7%), Parsley, Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary), Garlic, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Warnings
- DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Net Contents
37g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1282 kJ
|466 kJ
|2554 kJ
|27%
|-
|303 kcal
|110 kcal
|533 kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|1.4g
|6.7g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|13.6g
|65.8g
|25%
|of which: sugars
|22.4g
|2.2g
|10.5g
|12%
|Fibre
|6.1g
|1.4g
|7.0g
|-
|Protein
|8.5g
|10.1g
|48.9g
|98%
|Salt
|14.20g
|0.33g
|1.58g
|26%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020