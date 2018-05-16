By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magg Juicy Mediterranean Chicken Seasoning & Cooking Bags 37G

Magg Juicy Mediterranean Chicken Seasoning & Cooking Bags 37G
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2254 kJ 533 kcal
    27%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt1.58g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1282 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Mediterranean Chicken.
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Basil and Tomato
  • Specially crafted with only the ingredients you know & love
  • Good to know
  • Each of our Meal Suggestions contains 2 portions towards your 5 a day.
  • Pack size: 37g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Tomato (21%), Onion, Potato), Salt, Corn Starch, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Herbs and Spices (Black Pepper, Basil (0.7%), Parsley, Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary), Garlic, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Net Contents

37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1282 kJ466 kJ2554 kJ27%
-303 kcal110 kcal533 kcal
Fat 3.0g1.4g6.7g10%
of which: saturates 0.4g0.3g1.3g7%
Carbohydrate 57.5g13.6g65.8g25%
of which: sugars 22.4g2.2g10.5g12%
Fibre 6.1g1.4g7.0g-
Protein 8.5g10.1g48.9g98%
Salt 14.20g0.33g1.58g26%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

