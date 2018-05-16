By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Juicy Rustic Chicken Seasoning & Cooking Bag 30G

Maggi Juicy Rustic Chicken Seasoning & Cooking Bag 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2024 kJ 480 kcal
    24%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt1.29g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Rustic Chicken
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Paprika, Garlic and Parsley
  • Specially crafted with only the ingredients you know & love
  • Good to know
  • Each of our Meal Suggestions contains 2 portions towards your 5 a day.
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato, Parsnip), Garlic (25%), Salt, Sugar, Herbs and Spices (Parsley (2.2%), Black Pepper, Paprika (0.85%), Ginger, Marjoram, Coriander, Red Cayenne Pepper), Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1359 kJ381 kJ2024 kJ24%
-322 kcal90 kcal480 kcal
Fat 4.3g1.5g7.9g11%
of which: saturates 0.5g0.2g0.9g5%
Carbohydrate 58.1g9.1g48.4g19%
of which: sugars 32.4g2.1g11.2g12%
Fibre 8.5g2.2g11.8g-
Protein 8.5g9.0g47.9g96%
Salt 11.43g0.24g1.29g22%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared' ----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

