Maggi Juicy Rustic Chicken Seasoning & Cooking Bag 30G

Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Rustic Chicken
- Stuff to love
- Ingredients you know Paprika, Garlic and Parsley
- Specially crafted with only the ingredients you know & love
- Good to know
- Each of our Meal Suggestions contains 2 portions towards your 5 a day.
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato, Parsnip), Garlic (25%), Salt, Sugar, Herbs and Spices (Parsley (2.2%), Black Pepper, Paprika (0.85%), Ginger, Marjoram, Coriander, Red Cayenne Pepper), Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Warnings
- DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1359 kJ
|381 kJ
|2024 kJ
|24%
|-
|322 kcal
|90 kcal
|480 kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|1.5g
|7.9g
|11%
|of which: saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|9.1g
|48.4g
|19%
|of which: sugars
|32.4g
|2.1g
|11.2g
|12%
|Fibre
|8.5g
|2.2g
|11.8g
|-
|Protein
|8.5g
|9.0g
|47.9g
|96%
|Salt
|11.43g
|0.24g
|1.29g
|22%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
