Bombay Creations Gin Liqueurs 4X50ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Bombay Creations Gin Liqueurs 4X50ml
Product Description

  • Gin Liqueur
  • Naturally flavoured Gin Liqueurs
  • Add your chosen flavour to your perfectly poured Bombay Sapphire & Tonic
  • Enjoy your G&T your way. Stir Creativity
  • Flavours available: Strawberry, Raspberry, Rose & Hibiscus
  • Made with London Dry Gin
  • Pack size: 20CL

Information

ABV

20% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour 1 part gin into a glass filled with ice
  • Add three parts of premium tonic
  • Personalise your gin & tonic with a splash of gin liqueur

Number of uses

5 servings per bottle

Name and address

  • The Bombay Sapphire Distillery,
  • Laverstoke Mill,
  • RG28 7NR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Bombay Sapphire Distillery,
  • Laverstoke Mill,
  • RG28 7NR,
  • UK.
  • www.bombaysapphire.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 50mg

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Take you pick! Not too sweet like most

5 stars

Lovely flavours to have with sapphire

