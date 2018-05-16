By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Triple Action Mouthwash 500Ml

Colgate Triple Action Mouthwash 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • Triple Action Mouthwash
  • Feel at your best all day by freshening breath, removing germs and strengthening enamel with Colgate® Triple Action Mouthwash, clinically tested by dentists to leave your mouth feeling cleaner and healthier.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (225ppm F¯)

Warnings

  • Do not swallow. Keep out of reach of children under 6 years.
  • This formula does not contain ethanol

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not swallow. Keep out of reach of children under 6 years. This formula does not contain ethanol

