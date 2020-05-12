Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cheesecake 406G

- Energy1029kJ 246kcal12%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates7.3g37%
- Sugars19.5g22%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ
Product Description
- Smooth and creamy cheesecake on a chocolate biscuit base topped with rich salted caramel sauce and a Belgian dark chocolate swirl.
- Rich vanilla cheesecake with a salted caramel sauce layer on a chocolate biscuit base. Hand finished with Belgian chocolate sauce swirls.
- Slowly baked vanilla cheesecake with a velvety, salty and sweet caramel sauce layer. Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs created this recipe to have a rich and creamy texture that complements the crumbly chocolate biscuit base. Carefully hand finished with smooth Belgian chocolate sauce swirls.
- Clean - Tray - Widely Recycled
- Ⓒ Tesco 2020. SC21197
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 406G
Information
Ingredients
Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Digestive Crumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)], Sugar, Milk, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Belgian Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Muscovado Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours in a refrigerator. Alternately defrost for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging.
Recycling info
Base. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- UK.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- UK.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
406g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/6 of a cheesecake (67g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1522kJ
|1029kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|364kcal
|246kcal
|12%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|12.8g
|18%
|70g
|of which saturates
|10.8g
|7.3g
|37%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|43.2g
|29.2g
|of which sugars
|28.8g
|19.5g
|22%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.4g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|3%
|6g
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020