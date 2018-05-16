T. FIN* B/CRNT & REDCURRANT TART 426G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1210kJ / 290kcal
Product Description
- All butter pastry case filled with whipping cream and clotted cream enriched crème pâtissière, blackcurrant sauce, blackcurrants and redcurrants, finished with a sweet glaze.
- Sweet all butter pastry with smooth crème pâtissière and fruity blackcurrant sauce. Hand finished with a sweet glaze, blackcurrants and redcurrants. This rich all butter pastry case has a creamy filling of sweet crème pâtissière blended with clotted cream for an even thicker texture. A vibrant blackcurrant sauce and tart blackcurrants and redcurrants bring a burst of fruity flavour to the creaminess, while a sweet glaze gives it a patisserie style finish.
- Sweet all butter pastry with smooth crème pâtissière and fruity blackcurrant sauce. Hand finished with a sweet glaze, blackcurrants and redcurrants. Our chefs created this all butter pastry, which is blind baked for the perfect crisp texture. Our tart has a rich filling of sweet and creamy crème pâtissière which is combined with a vibrant blackcurrant sauce. Topped with blackcurrants and redcurrants which bring a burst of sweet and tart flavour. Finished with a sweet glaze for a patisserie style finish.
- Pack size: 426G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk) (18%), Water, Sugar, Blackcurrant (11%), Redcurrant (11%), Butter (Milk) (9%), Blackcurrant Purée (5%), Cornflour, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Clotted Cream (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 9 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
426g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a tart (71g)
|Energy
|1210kJ / 290kcal
|859kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|11.3g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|32.7g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|17.4g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
