T.Fin* Belgian Choc & Cherry Cheesecake 463g
- Energy1091kJ 261kcal13%
- Fat13.2g19%
- Saturates8.9g45%
- Sugars21.6g24%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1417kJ / 339kcal
Product Description
- Baked chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate digestive biscuit base, with spots of cherry sauce and cherries, topped with a cherry glaze, finsihed with milk chocolate shavings.
- A rich chocolate biscuit base, covered in an indulgent layer of thick Belgian chocolate baked cheesecake, embedded with tangy cherry sauce and juicy Morello cherries, topped with a fruity cherry glaze and finished with a sprinkling of milk chocolate shavings.
- A rich chocolate biscuit base, covered in an indulgent layer of thick Belgian chocolate baked cheesecake, embedded with tangy cherry sauce and juicy Morello cherries, topped with a fruity cherry glaze and finished with a sprinkling of milk chocolate shavings.
- Pack size: 463G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (11%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate (7%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cherry (6%), Water, Glucose Syrup, Egg, Butter (Milk), Milk, Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate Shavings (2%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Concentrated Cherry Juice (1.5%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. defrost for 2 to 2 1/2 hours in a cool, dry place Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging and place the cheesecake on a serving plate. Defrost at room temperature for 2 to 2 1/2 hours or overnight in the refridgerator. Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle Base. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
463g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (77g)
|Energy
|1417kJ / 339kcal
|1091kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|40.9g
|31.5g
|Sugars
|28.0g
|21.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020