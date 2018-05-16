By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Caffe Mocha Premium Instant Sachets 5 X 22G

image 1 of Starbucks Caffe Mocha Premium Instant Sachets 5 X 22G
£ 2.69
£2.45/100g

Product Description

  • Instant coffee & cocoa beverage.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • The delicious combination of coffee and chocolate makes the Starbucks® Caffè Mocha Premium Instant Coffee a much-loved favourite. Inspired by the Starbucks® Caffè Mocha you love, we've crafted this rich chocolatey beverage for you to prepare at home. Expertly blended with high quality coffee, dairy milk and delicious cocoa, it is topped with a soft layer of foam. Our passion to share with you your favourite Starbucks® beverages led us to create our Premium Instant Coffee range, bringing your Starbucks® Coffee into the comfort of your own home. Our Premium Instant Coffees are inspired by our iconic coffeehouse beverages, expertly blended together with 100% Arabica coffee. Your favourite Starbucks® Coffee for you to enjoy wherever and whenever you fancy.
  • Green Dot
  • Widely Recycled
  • Starbucks® and the Starbucks logo are trademarks of Starbucks used under license by Nestlé.
  • © 2019 Starbucks Coffee Company. All rights reserved
  • Starbucks Caffè Mocha Premium Instant Coffee with rich & chocolatey notes
  • Expertly blended together with dairy milk and delicious cocoa
  • Crafted with high quality 100% Arabica coffee
  • 5 individual serving sticks per box
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • Enjoy Starbucks Coffee at home
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk Powder 42%, Sugar, Reduced-Fat Cocoa Powder 11%, Coffee 6% (Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee 0.1%), Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Add 1 individual stick of Starbucks® Premium Instant Coffee per cup.
  • 2. Pour over 180ml of hot water. Allow boiling water to rest for 30 seconds before using, optimum temperature is 85°C.
  • 3. Stir well, sit back and enjoy.

Number of uses

Makes 5 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Visit us at Starbucksathome.com

Net Contents

5 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1725 kJ193 kJ377 kJ
-410 kcal46 kcal90 kcal5%
Fat 11.8g1.3g2.6g4%
of which: saturates 7.2g0.8g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate 57.7g6.5g12.7g5%
of which: sugars 53.1g6.0g11.7g13%
Fibre 5.9g0.7g1.3g-
Protein 14.6g1.6g3.2g6%
Salt 0.76g0.09g0.17g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 180ml water, makes 195ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 5 mugs----

