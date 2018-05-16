WARBURTONS 4 VEGAN PROTEIN WHOLEMEAL THINS

- Energy469kJ 112kcal6%
Product Description
- 4 Sliced Thin Wholemeal Rolls with Pulses
- Join our Family
- "Our Wholemeal Protein Thins are baked using a blend of wholegrains and pulses, which are a naturally good source of protein."
- Why not also try our Thin Bagels
- All bagel just thinner!
- High fibre
- High in protein
- Baked with a blend of pulses
- 7g protein per thin
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Pulse Blend (12%) (Navy Bean Flour, Chickpea Flour, Chickpea Flour, Pea Protein, Pea Fibre), Wheat Protein, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Soya Flour, Emulsifier: E471, E481, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds.
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see film.
Preparation and Usage
- When toasting, toast to a light golden brown.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
- www.warburtons.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
4 x Thins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average thin (50g)
|Reference intake (Adult)
|Energy
|937kJ
|469kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|223kcal
|112kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|1.8g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|29.6g
|14.8g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|1.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|3.0g
|Protein
|14.7g
|7.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.49g
|6g
