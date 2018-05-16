Youngs Popcorn Scampi Bites 300G

- Energy962kJ 230 kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ
Product Description
- Minced Whitefish and Scampi Pieces with Added Water Coated in Breadcrumbs
- We've been proudly serving Britain's Favourite Scampi since we first created it in 1946.
- We've combined langoustine tails caught off the British and Irish coast with whitefish and wrapped them in our signature crispy breadcrumbs to create our delicious popcorn scampi bites, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Scampi Bites Core [Minced Whitefish (23%) (Fish), Water, Scampi (Crustacean) (9%), Oat Fibre, Salt, Stabilisers: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid; Cornflour, Sulphites], Coating [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Salt, Potato Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate; Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract], Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Mustard, Oats, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all shell and bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each 1/3 pack oven baked contains
|Energy
|1002kJ
|962kJ
|-
|240kcal
|230kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|12.5g
|(of which saturates)
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|21.2g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.8g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
