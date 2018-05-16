By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Popcorn Scampi Bites 300G

£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
Each 1/3 pack oven baked contains
  • Energy962kJ 230 kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ

Product Description

  • Minced Whitefish and Scampi Pieces with Added Water Coated in Breadcrumbs
  • We've been proudly serving Britain's Favourite Scampi since we first created it in 1946.
  • We've combined langoustine tails caught off the British and Irish coast with whitefish and wrapped them in our signature crispy breadcrumbs to create our delicious popcorn scampi bites, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Scampi Bites Core [Minced Whitefish (23%) (Fish), Water, Scampi (Crustacean) (9%), Oat Fibre, Salt, Stabilisers: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid; Cornflour, Sulphites], Coating [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Salt, Potato Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate; Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract], Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Mustard, Oats, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all shell and bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach 1/3 pack oven baked contains
Energy 1002kJ962kJ
-240kcal230kcal
Fat 13.0g12.5g
(of which saturates)1.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate 22.1g21.2g
(of which sugars)0.7g0.7g
Fibre 1.6g1.5g
Protein 7.8g7.5g
Salt 1.3g1.3g
Pack contains 3 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

