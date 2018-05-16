By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Henry Westons Vintage Rose Cider 500Ml

image 1 of Henry Westons Vintage Rose Cider 500Ml
£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vintage Rosé Cider
  • Look: Blush & Sparkling
  • Aroma: Apple Blossom
  • Finish: Smooth & Rounder
  • Taste: Medium
  • In 1880 Henry Weston first started crafting cider from bittersweet apples on his farm in Herefordshire. Over many years he refined the art of cider making, and today Henry Westons is produced only from apples from a single year's harvest. Our vintage ciders are always slowly matured, and spend time in traditional oak vats, which ensures an exceptional taste.
  • H. Weston
  • 2.8 UK Units per bottle
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • Avoid alcohol if pregnant
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Please Recycle
  • Smooth with a long, fruity finish
  • Bitter sweet cider apples
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans & coeliacs
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see neck or cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ.

Return to

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ.
  • www.westons-cider.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

