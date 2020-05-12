T Kind & Pure 20 Biodegradable Facial Cleansing Wipes

Product Description
- Tesco Kind & Pure Biodegradable Fragrance Free Facial Cleansing Wipes
- Tesco Kind & Pure is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced and dermatologically tested, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy looking skin. Our Biodegradable Fragrance Free Facial Cleansing Wipes, with Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro Vitamin B5, have been specially formulated to gently cleanse and remove make up (including waterproof mascara) without upsetting the skin’s delicate balance Wipes made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources
- For sensitive skin Fragrance free Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro Vitamin B5 Gently cleanses and removes make up Dermatologically tested 100% plant based fibres
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycereth-7 Caprylate/Caprate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Peel back label, remove wipe and reseal immediately, gently wipe over face and neck.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
20 Wipes
