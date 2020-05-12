By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T Kind & Pure 20 Biodegradable Facial Cleansing Wipes

T Kind & Pure 20 Biodegradable Facial Cleansing Wipes
£ 1.00
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Kind & Pure Biodegradable Fragrance Free Facial Cleansing Wipes
  Tesco Kind & Pure is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced and dermatologically tested, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy looking skin. Our Biodegradable Fragrance Free Facial Cleansing Wipes, with Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro Vitamin B5, have been specially formulated to gently cleanse and remove make up (including waterproof mascara) without upsetting the skin's delicate balance Wipes made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources
  • For sensitive skin Fragrance free Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro Vitamin B5 Gently cleanses and removes make up Dermatologically tested 100% plant based fibres
  • Tesco Kind & Pure is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced and dermatologically tested, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy-looking skin. Our Biodegradable Fragrance Free Facial Cleansing Wipes, with Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro-Vitamin B5, have been specially formulated to gently cleanse and remove make-up (including waterproof mascara) without upsetting the skin’s delicate balance Wipes made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycereth-7 Caprylate/Caprate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel back label, remove wipe and reseal immediately, gently wipe over face and neck.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20 Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

