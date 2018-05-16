Product Description
- Oral-B 3D White With Coconut Oil Toothpaste 75ml
- Inspired by nature, our 3DWhite Whitening Therapy Gentle Clean combines Active Mineral Complex technology together with coconut oil. The Gentle Clean formula with coconut oil, removes impurities and leaves your teeth strong and beautifully white by removing surface stains while protecting your enamel.
- Gentle clean formula by removing impurities & surface stains
- Enamel safe fluoride toothpaste
- Toothpaste with coconut oil
- Peach coloured smooth paste
- Peppermint flavour with a touch of coconut vanilla
- Pack size: 75ML
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, SodiumHydroxide, Cellulose Gum, CI 77891, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Carbomer, Limonene, Sucralose, Polysorbate 80, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Germany
- Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm Fluoride).
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 731 1792
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
75 ℮
