Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel Toothpaste 75Ml

image 1 of Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel T/paste 75ml
  • Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel Toothpaste is an anti-bacterial and fluoride gel toothpaste that provides 12 hour protection on your teeth, tongue, cheeks and gum.
  • Green Dot
  • Enhance your complete clean
  • Gel sensation for a healthy clean
  • Whole mouth protection
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Zinc Oxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Poloxamer 407, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Mica, Sucralose, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride/ (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional. Not for use of children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

