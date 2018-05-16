Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel Toothpaste 75Ml
New
Product Description
- Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel T/paste 75ml
- Colgate Total Advanced Clean Gel Toothpaste is an anti-bacterial and fluoride gel toothpaste that provides 12 hour protection on your teeth, tongue, cheeks and gum.
- Green Dot
- Enhance your complete clean
- Gel sensation for a healthy clean
- Whole mouth protection
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Zinc Oxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Poloxamer 407, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Mica, Sucralose, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride/ (1450 ppm F¯)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional. Not for use of children under 7 years old.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- www.colgate.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020