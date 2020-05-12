Heck Beet Goes On 20 Cocktail 340G
New
Product Description
- Cocktail Sausages made from Beetroot, Carrot, Sunflower Seeds and Horseradish
- "Beetroot creates a tasty addition to any meal! An earthy punch of flavour with high fibre, I enjoy adding these to my roast dinners with gravy, they always go down a treat."
- Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc Rnutr
- At Heck, we do things our own way.
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Please recycle this carton
- Flavour you can swear by
- Veg with edge
- Packed full of plant-based goodness
- British by Heck
- High fibre
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Beetroot (47%), Carrot (11%), Pea Flour, Pickled Beetroot (6%) (Beetroot, Acetic Acid), Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds (5%), Horseradish (5%), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Vegetable Fibres, Methyl Cellulose, Salt), Citrus Fibre, Garlic Puree, Nigella Seeds, Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or below.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen only.
Remove from packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only as appliances vary. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 170°C / Fan 150°C /Gas Mark 3. Place on a baking tray with a little sunflower oil and bake on the middle shelf for 16-18 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a low heat with a little sunflower oil. Pan-fry for 13-15 minutes, turning occasionally. Turn to a high heat for a further 3 minutes to caramelise.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per 4 cocktail (60g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|678 kJ / 166 kcal
|407 kJ / 100 kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|8.3g
|of which sugars
|5.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|9.2g
|5.5g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.47g
|0.88g
