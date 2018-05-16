By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Youngs 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Youngs 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 200G
£ 0.99
£4.95/kg
2 fish cakes oven baked contains
  • Energy841 kJ 201 kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ

Product Description

  • Minced Cod and Minced Salmon Fish Cakes in Breadcrumb
  • The best fish, responsibly sourced and made delicious.
  • Fish you'll love, from the people who love fish!
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Minced Cod (28%) (Fish), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Minced Salmon (13%) (Fish), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Seasoning [Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Parsley Extract], Mustard Flour, Parsley, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked contains2 fish cakes oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 876kJ841kJ8400kJ
-209kcal201kcal10%2000kcal
Fat 10.3g9.9g14%70g
(of which saturates)1.7g1.6g8%20g
Carbohydrate 20.5g19.7g
(of which sugars)0.9g0.9g<1%90g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein 8.0g7.7g
Salt 0.9g0.9g14%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
Omega 3 (EPH/DHA) typical values per 100g - 225mg, per serving (2 fishcakes oven baked) - 216mg----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here