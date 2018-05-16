Youngs 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 200G

- Energy841 kJ 201 kcal10%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars0.9g<1%
- Salt0.9g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ
Product Description
- Minced Cod and Minced Salmon Fish Cakes in Breadcrumb
- The best fish, responsibly sourced and made delicious.
- Fish you'll love, from the people who love fish!
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Minced Cod (28%) (Fish), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Minced Salmon (13%) (Fish), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Seasoning [Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Parsley Extract], Mustard Flour, Parsley, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|2 fish cakes oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|876kJ
|841kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|209kcal
|201kcal
|10%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|9.9g
|14%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.7g
|1.6g
|8%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|19.7g
|(of which sugars)
|0.9g
|0.9g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.0g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|14%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Omega 3 (EPH/DHA) typical values per 100g - 225mg, per serving (2 fishcakes oven baked) - 216mg
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
