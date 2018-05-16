Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Sandwich Up Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml

- Energy1042kJ 248kcal12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1211 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with chocolatey sandwich cookies (8%) and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (3%) and a chocolatey cookie swirl (5%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Free Grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Vanilla ice cream choc-full of chocolatey cookie swirl, chocolatey cookie sandwiches and cookie dough chunks. It's Cookie Dough, with even more cookie. We asked ourselves a simple question: What if we put chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough into vanilla ice cream? That was the amazing anonymous idea submitted way back in 1984, during the early days of our first Burlington, Vermont, USA, Scoop Shop. The folks at the Scoop Shop immediately went to work mixing up a batch of Cookie Dough ice cream. It was an instant hit. It took seven years of delicious, if painstaking, work to bring Cookie Dough to freezer aisles everywhere. Why? We had to make sure it was perfect. In 2016, 25 years after that signature moment in dessert history, we started wondering, “How can we make Cookie Dough even cookier?” So, we cranked the cookie-o-meter right up to eleven to concoct this new Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough S'Wich Up: Vanilla ice cream with chocolatey cookie sandwiches, a swirl of chocolatey cookies (and of course, cookie-dough chunks!). We think it's cookie sandwich-tastic… and hope you do, too! Cookies and ice cream… good together, any which way. We work with Fairtrade certified producers using their cocoa, sugar and vanilla. All of Ben & jerry's ice cream is made with free-range eggs, and we always use responsibly sourced packaging.
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough S'Wich Up ice cream tub
- Vanilla ice cream with a chocolatey cookie swirl, chocolatey cookie sandwiches & cookie dough chunks
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk) (26%), Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut, Soy, Sunflower), Free Range Egg Yolk, Brown Sugar, Icing Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Egg, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Natural Vanilla and Brown Sugar Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Natural Butter Flavouring (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Sugar (except invert and Icing Sugar), Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 18%
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1211 kJ
|1042 kJ
|-
|289 kcal
|248 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|9,1 g
|7,9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|27 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|25 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein
|4,3 g
|3,7 g
|7%
|Salt
|0,19 g
|0,17 g
|3%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 86g, 465ml/404g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020