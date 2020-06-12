Yo! Smokin' Bbq Popped Chips 60 G

Great for the kids
Found these today and they are amazing! Much better flavour than the alternatives i have tried and are great on a friday night with the kids, being 50% less fat and no potato in them - great work YO!.
Tapioca Flour, Fresh Cassava, Sunflower Oil, Barbeque Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Cayenne, Ginger, Aniseed), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Barley Malt Vinegar, Colour: Paprika Extract; Honey], Sugar, Salt, Seaweed Flake, Potato Fibre, Colour: Paprika Extract
Store in a cool dry place.
Pack contains 3 servings
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 20g Serving
|% adult RI per 20g Serving
|Energy
|1829kJ/
|366kJ/
|434kcal
|87kcal
|4%
|Fat
|10.7g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|81.6g
|16.3g
|of which sugars
|17.6g
|3.5g
|4%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.93g
|0.39g
|7%
|RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
