We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Dr Beckmann Pet Stain & Odour Rem 650ml

Dr Beckmann Pet Stain & Odour Rem 650ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£4.62/litre

Dr Beckmann Pet Stain & Odour Rem 650mlEco contribution...- Biodegradable- Formula 0% chlorine bleach, dyes & microplastics- Made with 100% renewable electricity
What it does...- Removes tough stains & odours caused by pets, such as urine, vomit, faeces and mud marks.- The built-in cleaning brush gets deep into the fibres of carpet to remove the stain and odour, leaving you with a hygienically clean carpet.- Powered by Oxi & odour removal technology- Ideal for carpets, rugs, hallways, doormats & staircases- Gentle on colours & fibres- Dermatologically testedUK's no.1 pet stain remover**Circana 52 w/e 18th Feb 2023, value sales.
Works in 3 MinsGood Housekeeping Institute Approved 2023Cleans Pet MessesTough On Urine OdoursHygienic CleanlinessSafe for PetsSafe Around Pets
Pack size: 650ML

Ingredients

< 5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Sodium Benzoate, Perfumes

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use it...1. Open the bottle, pierce a 2 mm hole in seal. Screw on brush.2. Remove loose surface dirt. If required, vacuum surface dirt.3. Apply and work lightly into the fabric. Do not soak. Leave to work for 3 minutes.4. Completely dab off any residues with a damp light-coloured cloth. Rinse brush after use.Important information- Before use: Test for colour fastness & material compatibility on an inconspicuous area.- Always follow care label instructions for carpets. Not suitable for silk, velvet and fabrics sensitive to water.- Store bottle in an upright position.- Keep cleaner and its packaging away from pets.- It is advisable that your pet is not in the same room when you clean the carpet.- Bird owner: Air the room well during and after use.

View all Floor & Carpet Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here