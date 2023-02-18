Dr Beckmann Pet Stain & Odour Rem 650ml Eco contribution... - Biodegradable - Formula 0% chlorine bleach, dyes & microplastics - Made with 100% renewable electricity

What it does... - Removes tough stains & odours caused by pets, such as urine, vomit, faeces and mud marks. - The built-in cleaning brush gets deep into the fibres of carpet to remove the stain and odour, leaving you with a hygienically clean carpet. - Powered by Oxi & odour removal technology - Ideal for carpets, rugs, hallways, doormats & staircases - Gentle on colours & fibres - Dermatologically tested UK's no.1 pet stain remover* *Circana 52 w/e 18th Feb 2023, value sales.

Works in 3 Mins Good Housekeeping Institute Approved 2023 Cleans Pet Messes Tough On Urine Odours Hygienic Cleanliness Safe for Pets Safe Around Pets

Pack size: 650ML

Ingredients

< 5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Sodium Benzoate, Perfumes

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Preparation and Usage