Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Gin 70Cl
Product Description
- Premium Gin Mixed Fruit
- A London Dry Style Gin, double distilled with botanicals of juniper, coriander and lemon zest, infused with raspberries and blackcurrants to create a refreshingly bold and balanced serve. Perfect for warm evenings spent outside with friends.
- Kopparberg now boasts a portfolio of fruit refreshment products both within and outside of the fruit cider category, including the recently launched Kopparberg Premium Gin, a range of premium gins with the distinctive flavours that made Kopparberg famous. Enjoy Kopparberg with friends to unlock the feeling of the best times outside
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
