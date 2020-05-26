By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Gin 70Cl

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Gin 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

New

Product Description

  • Premium Gin Mixed Fruit
  • A London Dry Style Gin, double distilled with botanicals of juniper, coriander and lemon zest, infused with raspberries and blackcurrants to create a refreshingly bold and balanced serve. Perfect for warm evenings spent outside with friends.
  • Kopparberg now boasts a portfolio of fruit refreshment products both within and outside of the fruit cider category, including the recently launched Kopparberg Premium Gin, a range of premium gins with the distinctive flavours that made Kopparberg famous. Enjoy Kopparberg with friends to unlock the feeling of the best times outside
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

