Cadbury Caramel Ice Cream 480Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 785kJ/187kcal
Product Description
- Caramel Flavour Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate Pieces and a Caramel Flavour Sauce Core.
- Caramel ice cream and Cadbury pieces, with a velvety smooth caramel core
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramel Sauce (13%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring), Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E422), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabiliser (E412, E410)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen.Store below -18°C. For best before end see base of tub.
Number of uses
Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings
Warnings
- This product may stain.
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin,
- For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
- www.cadburyicecreamland.com
Net Contents
480ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 80ml Serving
|%* Per 80ml Serving
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|785kJ/187kcal
|622kJ/149kcal
|7%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|7.5g
|11%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|7.3g
|5.8g
|29%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|18.6g
|7%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|17.4g
|13.8g
|15%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|1.8g
|1.5g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.10g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
This product may stain.
