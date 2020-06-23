By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Caramel Ice Cream 480Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Caramel Ice Cream 480Ml
£ 2.25
£0.47/100ml

New

Per 80ml serving
  • Energy622kJ 149kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 785kJ/187kcal

Product Description

  • Caramel Flavour Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate Pieces and a Caramel Flavour Sauce Core.
  • Caramel ice cream and Cadbury pieces, with a velvety smooth caramel core
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramel Sauce (13%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring), Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E422), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabiliser (E412, E410)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen.Store below -18°C. For best before end see base of tub.

Number of uses

Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings

Warnings

  • This product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
  • www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 80ml Serving%* Per 80ml ServingReference Intake*
Energy 785kJ/187kcal622kJ/149kcal7%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 9.5g7.5g11%70g
of which Saturates 7.3g5.8g29%20g
Carbohydrate 23.5g18.6g7%260g
of which Sugars 17.4g13.8g15%90g
Fibre 0.3g0.2g--
Protein 1.8g1.5g3%50g
Salt 0.12g0.10g2%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may stain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Double Decker Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 2.25
£0.47/100ml

Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream 465Ml

£ 3.50
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Oreo Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 2.25
£0.47/100ml

Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Chocolate & Marshmallow Ice Cream 465Ml

£ 3.50
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here