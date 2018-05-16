Cow & Gate Red Berry Wholegrain Porridge 200G
Product Description
- Blend of cereals with strawberry & raspberry flakes and added vitamin B1
- For our 7 months onwards Red Berry Wholegrain Porridge with Spelt we use our best quality natural ingredients**, grown by farmers we know and trust. We carefully combine a variety of grains, such as spelt and millet, with real strawberry and raspberry flakes for a delicious recipe tailored to your little one, so they can explore a new taste and exciting texture.
- **and vitamin B1
- Pack size: 11G
Information
Ingredients
Milled Cereals (96%) (Wholegrain Wheat (44%), Durum Wheat Semolina (40%), Wholegrain Spelt (6%), Wholegrain Millet (6%)), Strawberry Flakes (Strawberry, Rice) (2%), Raspberry Flakes (Raspberry, Rice) (2%), Vitamin B1
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Soy
Storage
Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Warnings
- The serious bit...
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 15g cereal with 120ml Follow On milk1 (% LRV†)
|Energy
|1604 kJ / 379 kcal
|586 kJ / 139 kcal
|Fat
|2.2 g
|4.2 g
|of which, saturates
|0.3 g
|1.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|72.0 g
|20.6 g
|of which, sugars*
|2.6 g
|10.1 g
|Fibre
|9.7 g
|2.2 g
|Protein
|12.9 g
|3.6 g
|Salt*
|0.01 g
|0.07 g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.86 mg
|0.19 mg (38%)
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|1 15g serving of cereal (approximately 4 tablespoons) made with 120ml Follow On milk (approximately 8 tablespoons)
|-
|-
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children
|-
|-
Safety information
