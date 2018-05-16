By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cow & Gate Red Berry Wholegrain Porridge 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cow & Gate Red Berry Wholegrain Porridge 200G
£ 2.40
£218.19/kg

New

Product Description

  • Blend of cereals with strawberry & raspberry flakes and added vitamin B1
  • For our 7 months onwards Red Berry Wholegrain Porridge with Spelt we use our best quality natural ingredients**, grown by farmers we know and trust. We carefully combine a variety of grains, such as spelt and millet, with real strawberry and raspberry flakes for a delicious recipe tailored to your little one, so they can explore a new taste and exciting texture.
  • **and vitamin B1
  • Pack size: 11G

Information

Ingredients

Milled Cereals (96%) (Wholegrain Wheat (44%), Durum Wheat Semolina (40%), Wholegrain Spelt (6%), Wholegrain Millet (6%)), Strawberry Flakes (Strawberry, Rice) (2%), Raspberry Flakes (Raspberry, Rice) (2%), Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Soy

Storage

Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.

Warnings

  • The serious bit...
  • Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 15g cereal with 120ml Follow On milk1 (% LRV†)
Energy 1604 kJ / 379 kcal586 kJ / 139 kcal
Fat 2.2 g4.2 g
of which, saturates 0.3 g1.7 g
Carbohydrate 72.0 g20.6 g
of which, sugars*2.6 g10.1 g
Fibre 9.7 g2.2 g
Protein 12.9 g3.6 g
Salt*0.01 g0.07 g
Thiamin (B1) 0.86 mg0.19 mg (38%)
Vitamins--
1 15g serving of cereal (approximately 4 tablespoons) made with 120ml Follow On milk (approximately 8 tablespoons)--
*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only--
†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children--

Safety information

View more safety information

The serious bit... Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here