Tesco Leeks 320G

Instructions: Place in a non-metallic dish. Add 2 x 15ml (2 tbsps.) of water. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. 800W/900W 3 1/2/3 mins

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

Remove the base and cut into evenly sized chunks.

Important

All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Hob

Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.



Steam

Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.



Stir Fry

Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry for 6-7 minutes.

