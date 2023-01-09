We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Leeks 320G

Write a review
Tesco Leeks 320G
£0.80
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Tesco Leeks 320G
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Fruit and vegetables are an important part of a healthy, balanced diet. It is recommended that we eat at least 5 portions of vegetables and fruits each day.
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our produce for its freshness and quality. Our leeks come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Emmetts, has been growing leeks for over 15 years. Nigel and his skilled team grow leeks in the fertile soils of the Lincoinshire fens where the climate creates ideal growing conditions. Carefully selected by hand to ensure his delicate, sweet leeks are of the highest quality.
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • Delicate & sweet
  • Carefully grown for their subtle onion flavour
  • Quality & freshness
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g serving
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Place in a non-metallic dish. Add 2 x 15ml (2 tbsps.) of water. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
800W/900W 3 1/2/3 mins

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use.
Remove the base and cut into evenly sized chunks.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry for 6-7 minutes.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • As a member of the allium family, leeks are sweeter and milder than onions. Boil for a side or add to your favourite homemade dishes.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Grown and packed for:

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 80g% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 113kJ90kJ8400kJ
-27kcal22kcal1%2000kcal
Fat 0.5g0.4g1%70g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 2.9g2.3g
of which sugars 2.2g1.8g2%90g
Fibre 2.2g1.8g
Protein 1.6g1.3g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g0%6g
Vitamin C17mg (21% NRV)14mg (18% NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals----
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Pack contains approx. 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

a pan full leek

5 stars

quality clean good size look good very tasty

