Tesco Leeks 320G

a pan full leek
quality clean good size look good very tasty
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Place in a non-metallic dish. Add 2 x 15ml (2 tbsps.) of water. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
800W/900W 3 1/2/3 mins
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use.
Remove the base and cut into evenly sized chunks.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.
Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry for 6-7 minutes.
Grown and packed in the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
320g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 80g
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|113kJ
|90kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|27kcal
|22kcal
|1%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|2.3g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|1.8g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|0%
|6g
|Vitamin C
|17mg (21% NRV)
|14mg (18% NRV)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
