Jamestown New England Ipa 4 X 330Ml

Jamestown New England Ipa 4 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Jamestown is soft in body and huge in character. Expect a bouquet of stone fruit and citrus, followed by flavours of papaya and pineapple on the palate.
  • Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Mosaic
  • Hazy Gold
  • Papaya, Pineapple
  • Stone Fruit, Citrus
  • Tangy Peach & Pecan Salad
  • Without compromise since 2005
  • Each can contains 2.0 UK Units per can
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Expect a bouquet of stone fruit and citrus, followed by flavours of papaya and pineapple on the palate

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

5.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before, See Side

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.

Return to

  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.
  • thornbridge.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

