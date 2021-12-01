We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Jackfruit 3 Bean & Chilli Soup 380G
Product Description

  • Mixed Bean and Jackfruit Soup with Chipotle Chilli Peppers
  • 3 of your 5 a day* eat well
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Inspired by authentic Mexican flavours. Jackfruit, black -eyed beans, haricot beans, kidney beans with smokey Chipotle, zesty lime and coriander. Baxters Plant Based Soups are bursting with flavour. Developed by our chef to be naturally good tasting, wholesome food. Vegan soups that don't compromise on flavour!
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 380G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Onions, Black-Eyed Beans (6%), Haricot Beans (6%), Red Peppers, Kidney Beans (5%), Potatoes, Sweetcorn, Jackfruit (3%), Ginger Purée, Lime Juice, Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce (1%) (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion), Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Mixed Spices, Salt, Sugar, Mixed Herbs, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
  • Microwave: 800W - 3 mins 40 secs, 900W - 3 mins 30 secs, 1000W - 3 mins. Empty contents into a microwaveable container and cover. Stir halfway through cooking.
  • Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
  • Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 224kJ/53kcal851kJ/201kcal
Fat 0.3g1.1g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 8.6g32.7g
of which sugars 2.7g10.3g
Fibre 2.4g9.1g
Protein 2.8g10.6g
Salt 0.50g1.91g
Serves 1--
4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Only 3% Jackfriit

2 stars

I love this soup but given that it's supposed to be "Jackfruit" it actually only contains 3% jackfruit which is scandalous. I could have sworn that number has gone down recently, as the soup seems to have gotten more watery since I first started buying it.

Delicious. Rich, filling, warming

5 stars

Delicious. Rich, filling, warming

Loved the flavour and it's very filling. I only gi

4 stars

Loved the flavour and it's very filling. I only give 4 stars because it's meant to have jackfruit on it and I literally found one little bit.

Very tasty

5 stars

Really tasty soup and you wouldn't think it was Vegan, plus the added bonus of being 3 of your 5 a day!

