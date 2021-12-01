Baxters Jackfruit 3 Bean & Chilli Soup 380G

Only 3% Jackfriit
I love this soup but given that it's supposed to be "Jackfruit" it actually only contains 3% jackfruit which is scandalous. I could have sworn that number has gone down recently, as the soup seems to have gotten more watery since I first started buying it.
Delicious. Rich, filling, warming
Loved the flavour and it's very filling. I only give 4 stars because it's meant to have jackfruit on it and I literally found one little bit.
Very tasty
Really tasty soup and you wouldn't think it was Vegan, plus the added bonus of being 3 of your 5 a day!