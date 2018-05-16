Nestle Milo 400G

- Energy392 kJ 93 kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fortified chocolate flavoured malted drinking powder.
- Good to remember
- Made with goodness of malt, and cocoa.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Malt Extract (38%) (Tapioca Starch, Barley), Fat-Reduced Drinking Chocolate (30%) (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder (24%), Palm Oil, Minerals (Dicalcium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate), Vitamins (D, C, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, B12), Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best Before end: see bottom
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|% NRV**/RI** (100g)
|Portion (200 ml)
|% NRV**/RI** (200ml)
|Energy kJ
|1744
|392
|kcal
|414
|93
|Fat g
|10,5
|2,1
|- of which saturates g
|5,0
|1,0
|Carbohydrate g
|63,7
|14,2
|- of which sugars
|31,2
|7,7
|Fibre g
|4,8
|1,0
|Protein g
|13,8
|3,8
|Salt g
|0,44
|0,13
|Vitamin D µg
|5,0
|100
|1,0
|20
|Vitamin C mg
|65
|81
|13,5
|17
|Riboflavin mg
|1,3
|93
|0,31
|22
|Niacin mg
|17
|106
|3,4
|21
|Vitamin B6 mg
|1,5
|107
|0,31
|22
|Vitamin B12 µg
|2,6
|104
|0,6
|24
|Calcium mg
|359
|45
|117
|15
|Phosphorus mg
|384
|55
|106
|15
|Iron mg
|16
|96
|2,7
|19
|Vitamins and minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 20 Portions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020