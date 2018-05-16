By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Milo 400G

Nestle Milo 400G
£ 3.80
£0.95/100g
1 Portion (200ml)
  • Energy392 kJ 93 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fortified chocolate flavoured malted drinking powder.
  • Good to remember
  • Made with goodness of malt, and cocoa.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Malt Extract (38%) (Tapioca Starch, Barley), Fat-Reduced Drinking Chocolate (30%) (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder (24%), Palm Oil, Minerals (Dicalcium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate), Vitamins (D, C, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, B12), Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best Before end: see bottom

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g% NRV**/RI** (100g)Portion (200 ml)% NRV**/RI** (200ml)
Energy kJ1744392
kcal41493
Fat g10,52,1
- of which saturates g5,01,0
Carbohydrate g63,714,2
- of which sugars 31,27,7
Fibre g4,81,0
Protein g13,83,8
Salt g0,440,13
Vitamin D µg5,01001,020
Vitamin C mg658113,517
Riboflavin mg1,3930,3122
Niacin mg171063,421
Vitamin B6 mg1,51070,3122
Vitamin B12 µg2,61040,624
Calcium mg3594511715
Phosphorus mg3845510615
Iron mg16962,719
Vitamins and minerals----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Pack contains 20 Portions----
**Nutrient Reference Value ----

