Listerine Mouthwash Total Care Mild Tast Smooth Mint 600Ml
New
Product Description
- LISTERINE M/WASH T/CARE MILD TAST SMTH MNT 600ML
- Listerine® total care milder taste is a less intense, alcohol free mouthwash proven to clean & protect with 6 benefits for total oral health:
- Reduces plaque
- Maintains healthy gums
- Contains fluoride for cavity protection
- Helps prevent tartar to keep teeth naturally white
- Fights germs that cause plaque and gingivitis
- Provides lasting fresh breath confidence
- Green Dot
- Listerine® is a registered trade mark.
- 6 in 1 benefits
- Milder taste
- Strengthens enamel
- Protects gums and against cavities
- Reduces plaque
- Keeps teeth naturally white
- Freshens breath
- Pack size: 600ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-010605], Aqua, Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol, Poloxamer 407, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Eucalyptol, Zinc Chloride, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Methyl Salicylate, Thymol, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sucralose, CI 16035, CI 42090, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use twice daily. Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out. Use 10ml for children between 6 and 12 years old.
Warnings
- Not suitable for use in children under 6 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help.
- Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Supervise Children over 6 years of Age. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9999
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Careline: 1800 22 0044
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
600ml ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for use in children under 6 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Supervise Children over 6 years of Age. Keep out of the reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020