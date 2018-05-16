Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Pineapple Flavour 10 Pack
New
- Energy194 kJ 46 kcal2%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt0.03g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Pineapple Flavoured Centre
- www.123healthybalance.com
- McVitie's Jaffa Cakes:
- Light sponge cakes with dark crackly chocolate and a pineapple flavoured centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Dried Whole Egg, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Product contains the equivalent of 7% Pineapple Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Typical number of cakes per pack: 10
Name and address
- Freepost McVitie's.
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33-36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
10 x Jaffa Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (12.2g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1594
|194
|(kcal)
|378
|46
|Fat
|8.1g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|4.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|70.3g
|8.6g
|of which Sugars
|50.4g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.03g
|Typical number of cakes per pack: 10
|-
|-
