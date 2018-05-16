Sani Hands Anti-Bacterial 12 Hand Wipes

- Effective against Flu virus*
- *H7N9 Strain
- Sani Hands Anti-bacterial Plastic Free Hand Wipes kill 99.99% of bacteria and germs in seconds and keep hands protected for up to 6 hours. Unlike gels and foams, Sani Hands removes dirt, providing the most effective cleansing alternative to soap and water.
- Clinically and dermatologically tested.
- Leaves hands clean, moisturised and protected.
- Gentle on the skin, suitable for sensitive skin.
- Contains vitamin E and aloe vera.
- Wipes contain no plastic fibres.
- Plastic free
- Up to 6 hours protection
- Kills 99.99% of bacteria & germs in seconds
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Betaine, Parfum, Poysorbate 20, PEG-35 Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Benzalkonium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Active Substance: Benzalkonium Chloride, 40mg/100g product
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Peel back label and remove wipe from pack.
- Thoroughly wipe hands, fingers and wrists ensuring you use the entire wipe.
- Reseal pack to prevent wipes from drying out.
- Dispose of wipes and packaging in household waste.
Warnings
- Warning:
- Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact does occur rinse thoroughly with water.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Nice-Pak International Ltd.,
- Aber Park,
- Flint,
- CH6 5EX,
- UK.
Return to
- www.sanihands.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x Wipes
Safety information
