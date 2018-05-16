Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple Liqueur 70cl
- What is it?
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple has the unique character of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, the crisp taste of green apple and a rewarding finish; it's been described by our master Jeff Arnett as being ‘like freshly picked apple in a glass of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey'.
- Unique attributes of the liquid
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple has the unique character of Jack Daniel's Tennesse Whiskey, the crisp taste of three varieties of green apple (McIntosh, Red Delicious and Granny Smith) and a rewarding finish.
- How it is made/ where has it been made?
- We start with our Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, charcoal mellowed for smoothness and matured in our signature, hand-raised new American oak barrels. Then we marry our whiskey with an all-natural, crisp, green apple liqueur. It took years to perfect, but the result is a delicious, complex Jack. With the unique character of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, the crisp taste of green apple and a rewarding finish; it's been described as a freshly picked apple in a glass of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey.
- How it tastes?
- Fresh cut apples combine with warm caramel and toffee that balance with the classic spice of ON7.
- Apple liqueur from the makers of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
- 25ml = 243kJ/58kcal
- 100ml = 971kJ/232kcal
- 25 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- Please Drink Responsibly
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Tennessee apple has the distinct character of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey coupled with crisp green apple for a fresh & rewarding taste
Alcohol Units
25
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Bottled in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled
Name and address
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
