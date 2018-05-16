By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Gastro 2 Mediterranean Tomato Fish Bakes 340G

Youngs Gastro 2 Mediterranean Tomato Fish Bakes 340G
£ 3.00
£8.83/kg
Each half pack oven baked contains
  • Energy616kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 400kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Pollock Fillet Portions in a Tomato Sauce with a Red Pepper & Parsley Crumb Topping
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (49%) (Fish), Tomatoes (20%), Water, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Maize Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato Paste [Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Dried Garlic, Dried Oregano], Garlic Puree, Parsley, Single Cream (Milk), Basil, Sugar, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Warnings

  • Caution!
  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach half pack oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 400kJ616kJ8400kJ
-95kcal146kcal7%2000kcal
Fat 2.7g4.2g6%70g
(of which saturates)0.3g0.5g2%20g
Carbohydrate 6.6g10.1g
(of which sugars)1.9g2.9g3%90g
Fibre 0.8g1.2g
Protein 10.7g16.5g
Salt 0.6g1.0g16%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

