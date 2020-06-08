Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 20G
Offer
Product Description
- Lentil chips seasoned with salt and apple cider vinegar.
- The Monumental Lentil
- Lentils are high in protein and a source of fibre and iron, the perfect ingredient to make chips PROPER.
- Proper. Small word, big ambition.
- Our snack obsession started with popcorn. Inspired by a popcorn maker my dad gave me, we made our first batches of PROPERCORN in a refashioned cement mixer - and we've been perfecting delicious flavours and combinations ever since.
- Now, we continue to do things differently. And PROPERCHIPS is no exception. It's big bold flavour and loads of crunch, all wrapped up in a mighty lentil chip.
- At PROPER, taste is everything. Take this pack of Salt & Vinegar. We sprinkle our lentil chips with tangy apple cider vinegar and sea salt, for our take on this punchy crisp classic.
- It's snacking done properly.
- I hope you love it.
- Cassandra.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 93 kcal per pack
- 1947 kJ / 464 kcal per 100g
- Natural seasoning
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Lentil Flour (28%), Potato Starch, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles Soya
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- PROPER,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
Return to
- PROPER,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
- cass@proper.co.uk
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy (kJ)
|1947
|389
|(kcal)
|464
|93
|Fat (g)
|19.4
|3.9
|of which saturates (g)
|2.9
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|62.4
|12.5
|of which sugars (g)
|2.1
|0.4
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|0.1
|Protein (g)
|9.5
|1.9
|Salt (g)
|2.83
|0.57
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020