Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 20G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 0.85
£4.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Lentil chips seasoned with salt and apple cider vinegar.
  • The Monumental Lentil
  • Lentils are high in protein and a source of fibre and iron, the perfect ingredient to make chips PROPER.
  • Proper. Small word, big ambition.
  • Our snack obsession started with popcorn. Inspired by a popcorn maker my dad gave me, we made our first batches of PROPERCORN in a refashioned cement mixer - and we've been perfecting delicious flavours and combinations ever since.
  • Now, we continue to do things differently. And PROPERCHIPS is no exception. It's big bold flavour and loads of crunch, all wrapped up in a mighty lentil chip.
  • At PROPER, taste is everything. Take this pack of Salt & Vinegar. We sprinkle our lentil chips with tangy apple cider vinegar and sea salt, for our take on this punchy crisp classic.
  • It's snacking done properly.
  • I hope you love it.
  • Cassandra.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 93 kcal per pack
  • 1947 kJ / 464 kcal per 100g
  • Natural seasoning
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 20G

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (28%), Potato Starch, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles Soya

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • PROPER,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.

Return to

  • PROPER,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.
  • cass@proper.co.uk

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy (kJ)1947389
(kcal)46493
Fat (g)19.43.9
of which saturates (g)2.90.6
Carbohydrate (g)62.412.5
of which sugars (g)2.10.4
Fibre (g)0.70.1
Protein (g)9.51.9
Salt (g)2.830.57

