Tesco 6 Spring Cupcakes

- Energy1117kJ 267kcal13%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars25.5g28%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal
Product Description
- 2 Vanilla flavoured sponge cakes filled with a strawberry jam centre, topped with strawberry flavoured frosting and a sugar decoration. 2 Vanilla flavoured sponge cakes filled with a lemon curd centre, topped with a lemon flavoured frosting and a sugar paste decoration. 2 Chocolate sponges with a chocolate flavoured sauce centre, topped with vanilla flavoured green frosting and sugar paste decoration.
- WITH HIDDEN CENTRES Topped with flavoured frostings and decorated with spring treats
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Cupcake (56g)
|Energy
|1995kJ / 478kcal
|1117kJ / 267kcal
|Fat
|26.7g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|55.2g
|30.9g
|Sugars
|45.6g
|25.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- One Cupcake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Polysorbate 80, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Annatto, Mixed Carotenes, Titanium Dioxide), Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One cupcake (56g) Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal 1117kJ / 267kcal Fat 26.7g 15.0g Saturates 7.2g 4.0g Carbohydrate 55.2g 30.9g Sugars 45.6g 25.5g Fibre 1.6g 0.9g Protein 3.3g 1.8g Salt 0.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy1109kJ 265kcal 1113kJ 266kcal13%
- Fat14.0g 14.4g21%
- Saturates3.5g 3.9g20%
- Sugars24.2g 23.5g26%
- Salt0.1g 0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1981kJ / 473kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Strawberry Purée, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant], Flavouring, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Butter (Milk), Dried Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Lemon Oil, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Salt, Colours (Lutein, Curcumin, Annatto, Riboflavin), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Thickener (Agar), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Glazing Agent (Shellac).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One Cupcake (56g) Per 100g One Cupcake (56g) Energy 1981kJ / 473kcal 1109kJ / 265kcal 1987kJ / 475kcal 1113kJ / 266kcal Fat 25.0g 14.0g 25.7g 14.4g Saturates 6.2g 3.5g 7.0g 3.9g Carbohydrate 58.5g 32.7g 57.3g 32.1g Sugars 43.2g 24.2g 42.0g 23.5g Fibre 0.9g 0.5g 0.8g 0.4g Protein 3.1g 1.8g 3.3g 1.8g Salt 0.3g 0.1g 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
