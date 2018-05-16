By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Spring Cupcakes

Tesco 6 Spring Cupcakes
£ 3.00
£0.50/each
One Chocolate Cupcake
  • Energy1117kJ 267kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars25.5g
    28%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Vanilla flavoured sponge cakes filled with a strawberry jam centre, topped with strawberry flavoured frosting and a sugar decoration. 2 Vanilla flavoured sponge cakes filled with a lemon curd centre, topped with a lemon flavoured frosting and a sugar paste decoration. 2 Chocolate sponges with a chocolate flavoured sauce centre, topped with vanilla flavoured green frosting and sugar paste decoration.
  • WITH HIDDEN CENTRES Topped with flavoured frostings and decorated with spring treats
  • WITH HIDDEN CENTRES Topped with flavoured frostings and decorated with spring treats

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Cupcake (56g)
Energy1995kJ / 478kcal1117kJ / 267kcal
Fat26.7g15.0g
Saturates7.2g4.0g
Carbohydrate55.2g30.9g
Sugars45.6g25.5g
Fibre1.6g0.9g
Protein3.3g1.8g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One Cupcake
    • Energy1117kJ 267kcal
      13%
    • Fat15.0g
      21%
    • Saturates4.0g
      20%
    • Sugars25.5g
      28%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Polysorbate 80, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Annatto, Mixed Carotenes, Titanium Dioxide), Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Citric Acid.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (56g)
    Energy1995kJ / 478kcal1117kJ / 267kcal
    Fat26.7g15.0g
    Saturates7.2g4.0g
    Carbohydrate55.2g30.9g
    Sugars45.6g25.5g
    Fibre1.6g0.9g
    Protein3.3g1.8g
    Salt0.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One cupcake,One Cupcake
    • Energy1109kJ 265kcal 1113kJ 266kcal
      13%
    • Fat14.0g 14.4g
      21%
    • Saturates3.5g 3.9g
      20%
    • Sugars24.2g 23.5g
      26%
    • Salt0.1g 0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1981kJ / 473kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Strawberry Purée, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant], Flavouring, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Butter (Milk), Dried Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Lemon Oil, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Salt, Colours (Lutein, Curcumin, Annatto, Riboflavin), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Thickener (Agar), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Glazing Agent (Shellac).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Cupcake (56g)Per 100gOne Cupcake (56g)
    Energy1981kJ / 473kcal1109kJ / 265kcal1987kJ / 475kcal1113kJ / 266kcal
    Fat25.0g14.0g25.7g14.4g
    Saturates6.2g3.5g7.0g3.9g
    Carbohydrate58.5g32.7g57.3g32.1g
    Sugars43.2g24.2g42.0g23.5g
    Fibre0.9g0.5g0.8g0.4g
    Protein3.1g1.8g3.3g1.8g
    Salt0.3g0.1g0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

