Dove Dermaspa Gradual Body Mousse Medium To Dark 150Ml

- For the first time, Dove brings our iconic gradual self-tan now in a delicious lightweight mousse. Most self-tans are messy, take time to dry and stain clothes. The new Dove Summer Revived Gradual self-tan body mousses are specifically formulated to overcome these issues. Our mousse glides onto your skin without leaving any greasy residue or transferring onto your clothes, so you can get dressed right away, while our rich moisturisers give you beautifully nourished, natural-looking bronzed skin. Bask in our Summer Revived self-tanning body mousse from Dove DermaSpa and treat yourself to that holiday hue all year round. Our gradual self-tan body mousse is lightweight yet deeply* nourishing – with 48h Active Moisturisation technology for silky-soft skin and a long-lasting glow. With a fresh fragrance of sun-ripened fruits, our gradual self-tan body mousse is specifically designed to control your tan. Our gentle naturally-derived tanners build a natural summer glow day-by-day, leaving skin full of moisture. Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin, this nourishing mousse will enhance your skin's natural colour and is suitable for medium to dark skin. Apply evenly over clean, dry skin, and then wash hands thoroughly or use a mitt if you prefer! Repeat until your desired tan is achieved, then space the applications to maintain a natural-looking bronzed glow. For best results, exfoliate your skin before starting your tanning routine. Enjoy smooth, moisturised skin with a natural-looking, streak-free tan that gets absorbed in seconds with Dove Summer Revived Gradual self-tan body mousse. A tanning moisturiser providing a true spa-like experience.
- *Within the Stratum Corneum
- Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Medium to Dark Gradual self-tan body mousse provides a natural-looking, bronzed glow
- Dove Summer Revived gradual tanning moisturiser combines the luxurious sensory experience of a spa with the expertise of dermatological care
- Our gradual self-tan is lightweight yet deeply* nourishing with our unique 48h Active Moisturisation technology for silky-soft skin and a long-lasting glow. *Within the Stratum Corneum
- A gradual self tan moisturiser that enhances skin's natural colour, developing over time
- Non-sticky, non-greasy, fast-absorbing mousse without guide colour to prevent stains on your clothes
- Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Isobutane, Dicaprylyl Ether, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Dihydroxyacetone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propane, Arachidyl Alcohol, Parfum, Tapioca Starch, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Octyldodecanol, Coco-Glucoside, Arachidyl Glucoside, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Butane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Stearic Acid, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Glucose, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Arachidic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Italy
Warnings
- CAUTION: Shake well. Apply a small amount of mousse and massage evenly onto clean and dry skin. A little goes a long way! Wash hands after use. Always apply a separate sunscreen product if spending time in the sun. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
